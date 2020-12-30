91-year-old man reported missing Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are searching for a Fultondale man who was last seen Tuesday night.
ALEA issued a Missing and Endangered Persons Report for 91-year-old James B. Hambrick, who was last at the VA Hospital in Birmingham around 6 p.m. He was wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and a beige jacket.
Hambrick was driving a 2014 white Chevrolet Impala with Alabama license plate #TFB094.
Police say Hambrick suffers from a medical condition that could affect his judgment.
If you see or have any information on the whereabouts of Hambrick, please call the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-0840.
