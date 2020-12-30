91-year-old man reported missing Tuesday night

ALEA issued a Missing and Endangered Persons Report for 91-year-old James B. Hambrick. (Source: Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff | December 30, 2020 at 4:57 AM CST - Updated December 30 at 5:33 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are searching for a Fultondale man who was last seen Tuesday night.

ALEA issued a Missing and Endangered Persons Report for 91-year-old James B. Hambrick, who was last at the VA Hospital in Birmingham around 6 p.m. He was wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and a beige jacket.

Hambrick was driving a 2014 white Chevrolet Impala with Alabama license plate #TFB094.

Police say Hambrick suffers from a medical condition that could affect his judgment.

If you see or have any information on the whereabouts of Hambrick, please call the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-0840.

