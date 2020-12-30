Shoals EMTs receive coronavirus vaccine

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders like paramedics are currently on the frontlines fighting to save people’s lives.
They’re fighting back against COVID-19 by receiving the first phase of COVID vaccinations.
“It protects not only us but the patients we come in contact with,” said Fabian Oden.
Oden works on the front lines with Shoals Ambulance and said he is set to get his vaccine soon. He says for him, getting this vaccine is about the patients he comes in contact with everyday.
“If they get the virus it will hurt them. So it’s important that we get it and we continue to fight on the frontlines,” said Oden.
The Moderna vaccine has been shown to be 94.5% effective at preventing cases of COVID-19. News of its arrival for first responders came as Lauderdale County COVID numbers are increasing. More than 6,000 cases have been reported there already.
“We got the news of it. We prepared for it but its a constant learning curve because patients are coming up with new symptoms and they are finding new stuff and its ongoing research,” said Oden.
First responders will go in waves for the next three days to receive the vaccine.
Oden said while the job may look very different this year, the goal of first responders remains the same, even through the pandemic.
“Its all about protecting others,” said Oden.
