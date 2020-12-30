Sen. Doug Jones in quarantine after his wife, Louise, tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sen. Doug Jones confirmed he is now in quarantine after his wife, Louise Jones, tested positive for COVID-19.
That’s according to a statement he made on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
After recently losing re-election to former Auburn football coach, Tommy Tuberville, Jones said he hoped his last vote in the Senate would be to override President Trump’s veto.
However, he says since Louise tested positive for the virus, he is now in quarantine for the time being.
He took to the social media site saying, “My wonderful running mate Louise tested positive so I am quarantining & taking care of her. She’s not feeling too good but is ok, as am I with a negative test.”
Many responded to the Senator’s tweet wishing him and his family well, and a safe recovery for his wife.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.