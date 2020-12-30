Senator Albritton discusses bill to reduce overcrowding, spending for county jails

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama lawmaker is trying to take some pressure off county jails.
How? By clearly defining who is responsible for housing certain inmates, and determining a set amount the state has to pay county jails for holding them.
“All I know is I got to stop the fighting between the agencies and clarify who’s responsible for what,” Republican senator Greg Albritton said.
Senator Greg Albritton says this issue came after the prison form restructuring in 2015.
He says county jails are stuck footing much larger bills.
“If the county is holding that inmate, but that inmate should be an inmate of the state, that means the county is subsidizing the state for those same costs. Housing, food, transportation and medical. So we’re going to clarify that again with that time frame of who takes charge, who is responsible,” he explained.
Albritton says right now there are 3,000 state inmates who are being housed in county jails, causing overcrowding and financial strain for some counties.
“The county side is, they’re housing and paying the price on inmates that the state should be having. And the state says, we’ll get them when we can. But because of COVID, because of other issues, they’re just going to have to stay there. We just can’t bring them in, we cant process them, we cant accept them.”
The bill will also define what has become known as dips and dunks.
As the law stands now, a dip is when an inmate spends up to three days in jail after violating parole.
When an inmate has six of these violations, they can spend up to 45 days for a more serious violation, a dunk.
Albritton says the problem is, the state is not always recognizing when that time starts.
Albritton’s bill proposes to cut this time in half- so parole violators can only spend nine days in county jail.
“The counties footing the bill and taking responsibility for wards of the state,” Albritton said.
Albritton tells us he thinks this bill will make it into law.
“I am unaware of any county that has come to me out of the sixty seven and said Greg, don’t do this. The only person that has done that of course is the department of correction,” he said.
Albritton says the bill is ready and he plans to prefile it in Montgomery soon.
It will be introduced in the next legislative session in February.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.