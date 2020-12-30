One person, one dog injured in Decatur shooting; Investigation underway

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person and a dog in Decatur on Tuesday.
Decatur police responded to a shooting call at the intersection of 12th Avenue Northwest and 3rd street Northwest around 1:30 p.m. that afternoon.
According to officers, a nearby bystander was struck in the leg and a dog was also injured. The bystander was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital and later transferred to UAB.
The dog was taken to animal control to receive treatment.
Through further investigation, officers learned two people were involved in the shooting. Law enforcement has identified the two people and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
If anyone has any additional information about this incident, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
