Local recycling centers post-Christmas overflow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re still looking at a garage full of Christmas boxes, you’re not alone.
Local recycling centers say they’re already getting more material than they’re used to, and they know more is on the way.
What’s making problems worse is people seem to be sending things off that aren’t actually recyclable.
The centers have only had a few post-Christmas pickups and they’re already filling up.
Cardboard is the main material thanks to all the delivery boxes from a record year in online shopping.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, cut-up cardboard boxes are stacked high, towering over the workers at the Florence Recycling Center.
Their job is being made harder because they’re having to filter out things that aren’t recyclable - especially styrofoam.
Florence Public Works Director David Koonce said the center there is completely piled up right now and a mess.
In Madison County, the Recycling Center of North Alabama has similar rules they want you to understand:
Metal, paper products, cardboard, plastic bottles, and paper cartons are accepted in the recycling programs.
Glass, yard and food waste, wood, aerosol cans, aluminum foil, tin pie pans, pizza boxes, paint cans, chemicals, deli trays, styrofoam, plastic wrap and bags, electronics, and household hazardous waste cannot be recycled.
It could take up to two months before these centers get back to normal levels in Florence.
