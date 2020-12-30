Local childhood cancer foundation donates $18,500 to Children’s of Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - We have all experienced the ups and downs that 2020 has brought on, but a group in Athens didn’t let that stop them from giving a big donation to Children’s Hospital of Alabama!
Eli’s Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation donated $18,500 to Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham on Tuesday.
Eli’s Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization that raises money and awareness for childhood brain cancer.
Eli Williams passed away from medulloblastoma, a common type of brain cancer found in children, in 2017. He is now known as a pioneer in pediatric cancer research! Eli was able to donate tumor tissue, fluid samples and much more vital data that will help with treatment for other kiddos just like him.
The race didn’t end there though. Friends and family members of Eli started the organization in 2015 to tell Eli’s story and support cancer research even further.
Then came a global pandemic.
With COVID-19 basically shutting the world down, many events put on by the foundation such as Superhero Day and car shows weren’t able to ride as normal.
But community members stepped up for the cause and showed their generosity by donating to this close to home organization.
Because of these donations, the ability of neuro-oncology and cancer research is broadening.
A statement from the foundations’ Facebook page says, “We are so thrilled about the innovative work being done right in our own backyard for pediatric brain cancer. Thank you for all that each of you do, in whatever way you do it, to support childhood cancer research. The key to the cure is research, so thank you for recognizing that need.”
What an awesome way to close out 2020!
