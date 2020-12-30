Florence police locate missing juvenile on Tuesday

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Florence Police Department has located Maddie Grace Daniel after a search beginning on Tuesday.
ORIGINAL: The Florence Police Department is asking for your help looking for a missing juvenile.
Maddie Grace Daniel was last seen at her home around 2 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to police. Daniel is 5′4 and 90 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you or someone you know has any information on where she may be, you are asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.
You can also send a message on Facebook to the Florence Alabama Police Department or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP and your message.
