Florence police charge juvenile in connection to stabbing

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation in underway in Florence after police say a juvenile was charged in connection to a stabbing.
On Dec. 20 around 4:50 p.m., Florence Police Dispatch received a 911 call from South Richards Street about a male being stabbed.
Officers say they arrived to the scene when they found a male suffering from a stab wound on his stomach. The victim was able to give a description of the offender which helped them locate the offender just a short distance away.
The suspect was identified and charged with assault in the 2nd degree, according to police. The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.
Officers say the offender is just 16-years-old and according the victim, they did not know each other. The victim said they were talking and a verbal argument quickly turned into a stabbing.
Police say the victim is expected to recover.
There are no further details at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.
