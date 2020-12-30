Crime Stoppers: Have you seen Redneck Barbie?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers needs your help tonight locating a truck that shouldn’t be hard to miss.
Have you seen Redneck Barbie? Not an actual person, but the truck?
See if you can help the Crime Stoppers, and possibly yourself with a four figure payment.
The person who drives the red GMC pickup with “Redneck Barbie” on the windshield told police she parked it at Dave and Busters in Huntsville when she showed up for work on December 5th. Yet, nearly seven hours later, when she left for the night, the truck was gone!
Have you seen Redneck Barbie? If so, get ahold of the Crime Stoppers so the owner of this red ride won’t have the blues.
Call the Crime Stoppers at 256-532-7463 or visit www.53crime.org.
