COVID-19 in Alabama: 3,408 new confirmed cases on Thursday
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated December 31 at 10:35 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 290,581 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 70,645 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 3,408 new confirmed cases added Thursday. There have been 4,219 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 33,831 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,813 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 193,149 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Thursday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED DECEMBER 31

COUNTY DECEMBER 31 CASES (10 a.m.) DECEMBER 30 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 3,433 3,366 +67
Cullman 5,003 4,942 +61
DeKalb 6,072 5,981 +91
Franklin 2,840 2,812 +28
Jackson 4,522 4,464 +58
Lauderdale 4,266 4,187 +79
Lawrence 1,702 1,671 +31
Limestone 6,031 5,940 +91
Madison 19,987 19,697 +290
Marshall 8,106 7,923 +183
Morgan 9,135 9,026 +109

