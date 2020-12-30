Climbing temperatures & strong winds ahead of New Year’s Eve storms

Happy Wednesday! Keep the umbrella close, but you may not need it today.
It is already warm out there here to start off your Wednesday with temperatures into the mid 40s for much of the Valley. A few spots are still hanging out into the upper 40s and low 50s this morning. Wind, which picked up overnight, will continue to stay breezy throughout the day today, gusting from the south at 15 to 25 mph. This will supply plenty of warmth to the Valley with high temperatures into the mid 60s for many. Clouds will continue to pick up through the day with the occasional peak of sunshine. By this evening we may see a few sprinkles or showers, but the bulk of our rain will wait until Thursday and Friday.
We have the First Alert out for Thursday due to the potential of strong storms and flash flooding as we close out 2020. Moisture from the Gulf will pick up Thursday bringing periods of showers and storms on Thursday, but we will have to watch when the rain develops and moves into the Valley. Heavy rainfall is still possible, but right now it looks like the heaviest rainfall will stay northwest of the Valley. The best chance at storms will be between 10pm Thursday through 7am Friday. Gusty winds will be our biggest issue, gusting from 40 to 50+ mph, but there could even be a quick spin-up tornado. Keep checking back for more updates as we get closer!
