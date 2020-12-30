Climbing temperatures & strong winds ahead of New Year’s Eve storms

It is already warm out there here to start off your Wednesday with temperatures into the mid 40s for much of the Valley. A few spots are still hanging out into the upper 40s and low 50s this morning. Wind, which picked up overnight, will continue to stay breezy throughout the day today, gusting from the south at 15 to 25 mph. This will supply plenty of warmth to the Valley with high temperatures into the mid 60s for many. Clouds will continue to pick up through the day with the occasional peak of sunshine. By this evening we may see a few sprinkles or showers, but the bulk of our rain will wait until Thursday and Friday.