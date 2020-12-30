Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tests positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the following statement released by the mayor’s office.
“Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin is at home recovering tonight after testing positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Woodfin went in for a test this afternoon and received his results this evening. He is working from home, still handling matters of the city. He will continue to self-quarantine.
“COVID-19 has made its way to my doorstep. I’ve tested positive, but my symptoms are currently mild,’' Mayor Woodfin said.
“Everyone, please remember that COVID is real. Please be safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.’'”
