Lincoln Health System re-implements visitor restrictions due to COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, TN. (WAFF) - COVID-19 cases are once again rising throughout the country and it’s no different here in the Tennessee Valley.
The Lincoln Health System (LHS) in Fayetteville, TN is re-implementing their no-visitor policy across the entire heath system beginning December 29.
Officials with the health system say this comes in response to COVID cases in the area and high hospital volumes.
According to a statement from the health system, visitors will not be permitted to accompany patients at Lincoln Medical Center (LMC).
Exceptions to this policy will include the following:
- LMC Labor and Delivery Unit will limit visitors to 2 designated support people per adult patient. No siblings will be allowed to visit at this time.
- LMC pediatric patients (under the age of 18) will be allowed to have 2 designated support people.
- For end-of-life care at LMC, a patient may have 2 visitors.
- For disabled or cognitively impaired patients, one visitor will be allowed if approved by the administrator on call.
Additionally, patients, visitors, and employees at all LHS locations will be screened for COVID symptoms before being allowed to enter patient care areas.
Visitors approved by the guidelines above who have a positive screening will not be allowed to enter the building.
Approved visitors must wear a mask at all times and should remain inside the patient room limiting their movements throughout the facility.
LMC will continue to prohibit visitation to patients with COVID-19, except in special circumstances.
Lincoln Health System’s restricted visitation policy is intended to protect patients, visitors and employees.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.