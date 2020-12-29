Legal Services Alabama offers help to low income Alabamians with tax audits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The beginning of tax season is just weeks away.
If you’re overwhelmed, you may be able to get some help filing.
Filing taxes can be complicated, and not every Alabamian can afford professional help to resolve tax concerns.
That’s where Legal Services Alabama comes in.
Tax attorney Maceo Kirkland works with the group.
Legal Services Alabama is a nonprofit law firm that works with low income people in Alabama on a wide range of legal issues including bankruptcy, unemployment compensation and much more.
Being audited by the IRS can be expensive. It can come with fines and the request for more money.
If you make between 125 and 250 percent of the federal poverty level, then you can get an attorney for free.
That help could really make a difference.. because Kirkland says the IRS audits more low-income people, than any other group.
“A lot of times the IRS will be in the wrong because the person was entitled to claiming that credit, because they met the legal requirements. But sometimes these folks have trouble getting the documentation that they need to prove that they were entitled to claiming these credits,” Kirkland said.
Another thing to keep in mind, Kirkland says you should expect to receive stimulus forms if you received a direct payment from the first round of checks.
He says if people file before receiving these forms, they could be audited.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.