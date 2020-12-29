Investigators looking for man who exposed himself in Hazel Green Walmart

Subject caught on Walmart surveillance footage (Source: MCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 29, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST - Updated December 29 at 4:25 PM

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office need help identifying a man who they say revealed too much of himself in a local Walmart.

Investigators say the subject recently exposed himself to a woman inside of the Walmart on U.S.-231 in Hazel Green.

The incident occurred on December 23 around 3 p.m.

Suspect seen leaving in a white Chevrolet Suburban
Suspect seen leaving in a white Chevrolet Suburban (Source: MCSO)

The subject is visible on video surveillance footage and was seen leaving in a white Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Investigator Crystal Bailey at (256)533-8844 or cbailey@madisoncountyal.gov

