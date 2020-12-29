Homewood woman’s cancer treatment jeopardized because of hospital strain

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Homewood woman battling cancer learned her treatment would be postponed because UAB has been forced to cut back on services to provide for the massive increase in COVID-19 patients.
Jackie Theus was diagnosed with lymphoma this summer and had in-hospital cancer treatment scheduled this week at UAB.
“They called and said that because the bone-marrow transplant unit is the backup unit for the general ICU non-COVID ICU, they would have to postpone my treatment,” said Theus.
She was initially told it would be postponed at least a week. We reached out to UAB and while they did not have anyone who could answer questions about this specific issue on Monday, they said they would provide an answer on Tuesday morning.
We do know ICU beds have been in short supply locally for weeks, including Monday when just under 130 were available statewide.
“It’s not plan A…” said Theus, reflecting on the delay and its implications.
It leaves her and her family in a holding pattern.
“We’ve been hunkering down, we’ve not gone anywhere, we use Shipt, we do not go anywhere,” she said.
She hopes that people who are going out and about think about people like her.
“Think about it from someone else’s perspectives, because until you are in the situation you may not realize how your decisions impact other people,” said Theus.
She says she is staying strong thanks to the help of her family and her faith, as well as her Homewood neighbors.
Late Monday night, Theus told us UAB called her and her treatment would be moved back up.
