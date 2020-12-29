Florence Police looking for man wanted on domestic violence, reckless endangerment charges

Kameron Davis (Source: Florence Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 29, 2020 at 8:04 AM CST - Updated December 29 at 8:04 AM

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted on a list of domestic violence related charges.

Kameron Davis, age 22 of Florence, is described as:

  • 5′10″
  • 185 pounds
  • Brown Eyes
  • Black Hair

Kameron Letrae Davis is wanted by the Florence Police Department on multiple Domestic Violence related charges. If you...

Posted by Florence Alabama Police Department on Monday, December 28, 2020

Davis is wanted on harassment, criminal mischief, interference and reckless endangerment charges all related to domestic violence.

If you have any information on Davis or his whereabouts, please contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.

