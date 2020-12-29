Florence Police looking for man wanted on domestic violence, reckless endangerment charges

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted on a list of domestic violence related charges.
Kameron Davis, age 22 of Florence, is described as:
- 5′10″
- 185 pounds
- Brown Eyes
- Black Hair
Davis is wanted on harassment, criminal mischief, interference and reckless endangerment charges all related to domestic violence.
If you have any information on Davis or his whereabouts, please contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.
