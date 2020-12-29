Concerns with new COVID-19 strain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Recently, we’ve seen reports of a new strain of COVID-19.
So far, it has not been detected in the U.S.
But, this is obviously raising concern among health experts.
Viruses like COVID-19 are very well known to mutate and change their genes with time, so a new strain is not a shock to specialists.
The main concern as of right now is how much faster this new strain would spread.
We know that the new highly transmissible strain of COVID-19 was first detected in the United Kingdom.
As of Monday Dec. 28, the U.S. is requiring proof of a negative COVID test from all travelers flying from the U.K.
Huntsville Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Ali Hassoun says there is no evidence so far of this new strain being more deadly and it is likely the strain already exists in the U.S.
The question now is - with rising case numbers in the area, will this strain make our bad situation even worse?
“Of course we want to control as much as we can any variation or mutation happening, and that’s why a lot of countries talk about banning flights just to reduce the chance of further exposure. And that’s what we’re going to need to do as usual and advise,” Hassoun said.
As of right now, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine will likely be effective to any strain of the virus.
Both companies are conducting more tests just to make sure.
Hassoun says health care workers are just hoping people will get the vaccine as soon as it is offered in order for them to control the current virus and it’s variants - but they need everybody on board.
“At the moment, there’s really no magic book as the treatment for this type of virus. There’s still studies to try and find something so, the vaccine at the moment is our only hope,” Hassoun said.
The light at the end of the tunnel with this pandemic can only come if everybody is willing to take this vaccine and continue to follow the CDC guidelines so we can control this virus and any of it’s strains.
