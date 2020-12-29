Conceal carry permit scam in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new scam is making the rounds, and you will want to know about this one.
Have you received a text or email telling you it’s time to renew your concealed carry permit?
Sheriff Rick Singleton said people in Lauderdale County are receiving similar messages by text and email.
He tells WAFF the Sheriff’s Office has received countless reports about this recent scam.
People are getting messages saying their conceal carry permit needs updating. And some people receiving these emails don’t even have a conceal carry permit.
Singleton said his office is the one that mails out notices when people need to renew a permit.
He says if you received this email, assume it is a scam until you can completely verify it.
The best thing to do if you are concerned is to ask questions.
“That’s the smart thing to do if you got a question, pick up and call the office, text us by our messenger, and we will verify. Like I said, we do send out notices, but we send them out by mail,” Sheriff Singleton said.
Another thing you can do if you receive a spam message or email is to simply delete it.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.