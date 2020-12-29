Can-a-thon 2020: 47,000 meals donated to Food Bank of North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We asked, and you delivered!
Families across the Tennessee Valley were able to fill their pantries this holiday season thanks to your donations to the 2020 WAFF 48 Can-a-thon!
From Nov. 30 through Dec. 13, people all over north Alabama donated to help those in need during these hard times.
Shirley Schofield with the Food Bank of North Alabama says your donations of nearly 19,000 pounds of food and $4,500 in monetary donations added up to 47,000 meals!
Every year WAFF teams up with the Food Bank of North Alabama to help feed our friends and neighbors. With the impacts brought on by COVID-19, donations are needed like never before.
WAFF sincerely thanks everyone who made a donation to this year’s Can-a-thon!
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.