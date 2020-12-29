Deals
Can-a-thon 2021: Over 20K lbs of food donated!

By Wade Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We asked, and you delivered!

Families across the Tennessee Valley will be able to fill their pantries this holiday season thanks to your donations to the 2021 WAFF 48 Can-a-thon! From Nov. 29 through Dec. 10, people all over north Alabama donated at area Walmart stores to help those in need during these hard times.

Shirley Schofield with the Food Bank of North Alabama says you donated 19,867 pounds of food at Alabama Walmart locations. Our one Walmart location in Tennessee says shoppers donated 152 pounds of food.

Every year WAFF teams up with the Food Bank of North Alabama and Tennessee’s Second Harvest to help feed our friends and neighbors.

WAFF sincerely thanks everyone who made a donation to this year’s Can-a-thon!

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.

