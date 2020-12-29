Broadband connectivity program for students in need extended

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that she is extending the Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students program after a provision in the latest COVID-19 relief package passed.
According to the governor’s office around 200,000 Alabama students in low-income households benefited from the Alabama Broadband Connectivity for students during the fall.
Gov. Ivey has extended the ABC for Students program through the spring semester of 2021.
In a recent press release, Gov. Ivey said “Alabama has led nationally with this innovative program via CARES Act funding to ensure that students can participate in distance-learning during the pandemic.”
With some students staying remote this spring, General Manager of North Alabama Electric CO-OP, Bruce Purdy, said this program is a necessity.
“Our service territory has a significant amount of low income households so we have a large number of school aged children living in that percentage of households,” Purdy said.
He also said if the program wasn’t extended, students’ education could suffer.
“As far as how many would lose internet access without the program, I don’t know how many would not afford it,” Purdy said. “This makes it a non issue until the end of the school year.”
The governor’s office press release said this extension is for students currently in the program.
