Body of Christ Church plans to host flu shot clinic in January

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Body of Christ church announced Monday that they will hold a flu shot clinic to help the community in January. This after their merger with All Nations Church.
A few months ago we reported on two churches coming together to form one, where they kept the name The Body of Christ. The hope was that by merging both churches there would be more diversity that would attract new members.
It did that and much more. The Body of Christ Church’s slogan is ‘uniting cultures together through faith’.
Now members said they’re putting meaning behind those words.
Church leaders are putting on a free flu clinic to not only give back, but to also reach out.
”We want to try to be a blessing for the community especially during this time,” Pastor Devins Jackson said. “I think a lot of people have forgotten the flu with COVID-19 and everything, and we want to make sure the elderly and the people at risk have those vaccines as well.”
The free flu clinic will be at the Body of Christ Church on Drave Avenue Southwest.
It will be held on Sunday, January 17th, from 1p.m. to 3 p.m., and leaders said if you have insurance to bring some form of ID and an insurance card. If you do not have insurance you still need your ID.
