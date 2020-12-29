Athens Police, Fire crews respond to fatal house fire

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A house fire early Tuesday morning in Athens has left one dead and a portion of Forrest Street temporarily blocked.
Athens Fire and Rescue confirmed they responded to the scene at 4:11 a.m. on Tuesday. Interim Chief James Hand said there is one fatality. The fire appears to be unintentional.
The department is waiting on confirmation of identification before releasing further details about the victim.
APD has blocked a portion of Forrest Street on either side of the Lawson Street intersection while responders work.
