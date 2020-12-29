Areas of fog & frost today with warmth & storms by the end of the week

Wednesday will be a warm, breezy, and gloomy day as clouds will increase as the day goes on. Wind from the southeast will be around 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts of 20 to 25 mph. That will supply plenty of warmth to the Valley with high temperatures into themid 60sfor many. We may see a few sprinkles or showers out there during the afternoon, but the bulk of the rain will wait until Thursday and Friday. Moisture from the Gulf will pick up Thursday bringing periods of showers and storms throughout the day. We have the First Alert out for Thursday due to the potential of strong storms and flash flooding as we close out 2020. We will have to watch when the rain develops and moves into the Valley Thursday. If we see rain earlier in the day then our chances at stronger storms overnight into Friday will be limited, but it if waits until the later afternoon then we may see some stronger storms overnight into Friday. Keep checking back for more updates as we get closer!