Areas of fog & frost today with warmth & storms by the end of the week

Happy Tuesday! It is a dry and quiet start to the day but that won’t be how 2020 ends!
Temperatures this morning are ranging from the low to mid 30s, even some upper 30s and 40s where there are a few more clouds. This is leading to some fog and some frost in some locations this morning. This will be our coolest morning until we get to the weekend. Through the rest of the day today we will see temperatures climb along with a few clouds. Highs today will be into the mid to upper 50s, possibly squeaking out the 60s if we see more sunshine. Overall, it will be partly cloudy with a wind from the north at 5 to 10 mph. That will turn to the south as the day moves on and will pick up overnight into Wednesday.
Wednesday will be a warm, breezy, and gloomy day as clouds will increase as the day goes on. Wind from the southeast will be around 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts of 20 to 25 mph. That will supply plenty of warmth to the Valley with high temperatures into themid 60sfor many. We may see a few sprinkles or showers out there during the afternoon, but the bulk of the rain will wait until Thursday and Friday. Moisture from the Gulf will pick up Thursday bringing periods of showers and storms throughout the day. We have the First Alert out for Thursday due to the potential of strong storms and flash flooding as we close out 2020. We will have to watch when the rain develops and moves into the Valley Thursday. If we see rain earlier in the day then our chances at stronger storms overnight into Friday will be limited, but it if waits until the later afternoon then we may see some stronger storms overnight into Friday. Keep checking back for more updates as we get closer!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
