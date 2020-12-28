Woman arrested for identity theft, theft of property in Madison County

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Owens Cross Roads Police arrested a woman for identity theft and theft of property on Sunday morning.
According to officers, Ashley Nicole Taymon was arrested December 28 for felony identity theft and felony theft of property in the second degree. Officers said Ashley is accused of “preying” on an elderly lady in church by taking her wallet containing cash and debit cards while she was distracted by the worship service.
Police said Taymon is accused of assuming the lady’s identity using the debit card and making purchases on camera at Walmart and other stores.
After several unsuccessful attempts at locating her, Owens Cross Roads Officers Jones, Sistrunk-Nagata and Johnson went to Taymon’s home before dawn this morning and made the arrest.
