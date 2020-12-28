‘Tut’ Fann Veterans Home in Huntsville to receive COVID vaccine Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s four state Veterans home will receive the first round of the COVID vaccine beginning Dec. 29th, according to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.
On that list is Huntsville’s own, Floyd E. ‘Tut’ Fann State Veterans Home. Tut Fann is expected to receive the vaccine on Dec. 31st.
“For several weeks our health care team has worked with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) in scheduling the vaccinations for our veteran-residents and staff. Our medical staff at the state veterans homes is prepared to administer the first and subsequent rounds of the vaccine beginning tomorrow,” said Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis.
The first immunizations of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to residents and staff at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. Vaccinations are expected to continue over the next two weeks for the following homes:
- Floyd E. ‘Tut’ Fann State Veterans Home, Dec. 31
- William F. Green State Veterans Home, Jan. 7
- Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home, Jan. 11
Residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Alabama are vaccinated through the Federal Pharmacy Program in cooperation with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.
The health care provider for the state veterans homes, Health Management Resources of Alabama, INC., has partnered with Walgreens to administer the Pfizer vaccine in two doses. Those two doses will be administered three weeks apart.
