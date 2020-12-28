Three suspects arrested after high speed chase in Jackson County

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people are now behind bars after Bridgeport police say they led an officer on a high speed chase and fired shots at the officer early Saturday morning.
On Dec. 26 at approximately 2:15 a.m. a Bridgeport Police Officer observed a suspicious Grey Kia Sorento traveling on Alabama Highway 72 West at a slow rate of speed.
The Bridgeport Officer said he activated his emergency lights to check on the driver, but the vehicle failed to stop which resulted in a chase exceeding over 80 MPH.
Upon approaching Highway 277 the Kia ran the red light and continued heading east. During the pursuit through Bridgeport at rates of speed exceeding 100 MPH, the suspects in the vehicle began firing several gunshots at the Bridgeport officer.
As the chase led back into Stevenson, that’s when we’re told the suspects began firing several shots at the Stevenson Officer.
With the assistance of Stevenson Police Department, the Kia was disabled.
After the chase ended police say several handguns were located inside the vehicle. The car’s vin indicated that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Harley Elizabeth Atterton, 22 of Palmer, Tennessee was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, two counts of attempted murder and possession of burglars tools. Atterton’s bond is set at $207,500.
Christian Street, 23 of Monteagle, Tennessee was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, two counts of attempted murder, possession of burglars tools, assault and receiving stolen property. Street’s bond is currently set at $207,800.
Terry Dewayne Nunley, 33 of Palmer, Tennessee was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, two counts of reckless endangerment; receiving stolen property, resisting arrest; attempting to elude, two counts of attempted murder, possession of burglars tools and fugitive from justice. Nunley’s bond is currently set at $210,400.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.