Tate Farms matriarch, Jeanette Tate, dies

MERDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every year families and friends in north Alabama flock to the popular pumpkin farm, Tate Farms, during the fall.
On Dec. 27 it was announced the matriarch of the Tate family, Jeanette Tate, died.
Officials with Tate Farms, the family owned business, said she lived a life of service and was loved by many. Her and her husband, Homer Tate, together raised four children, 11 grandchildren and 23 grandchildren.
In the early years of the pumpkin patch, she worked as a tour guide and was often seen on the farm.
A graveside service will be held on Dec. 30th. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Flint River Baptist Church Building Fund.
