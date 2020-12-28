Secretary of State’s Office cuts filing fees for Alabama businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting January 1, 2021, business owners can file formation, amendment, and dissolution documents directly with the Secretary of State’s Office said government officials.
”I am proud of our continued efforts to remove the red tape that has long encumbered Alabama businesses,” stated Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “With the help of the Alabama Legislature, and specifically State Representative Bill Poole, we are working every day to provide a more efficient, streamlined process.”
According to the Secretary of State, businesses will soon be able to visit the Secretary of State’s website where they will be able to file all formation, amendment, and dissolution documents. Formation and dissolution documents may be filed electronically, while amendment documents may be downloaded and then mailed in.
