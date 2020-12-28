Search continues for a missing Centre woman

Search continues for a missing Centre woman
Fort Payne Police search for Yvonne Wood Covington who went missing on Christmas Day. (Source: Fort Payne Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 28, 2020 at 9:12 AM CST - Updated December 30 at 9:26 AM

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Little River Falls parking lot will be closed temporarily on Wednesday.

The closure will allow for search and rescue teams to look for Yvonne Wood Covington.

The Little River Falls parking lot will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time today. The lot is closed today to...

Posted by Little River Canyon National Preserve on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Covington was last seen on December 26. Her car was found by the National Park Service in the parking lot of Little River Falls.

ORIGINAL: The Fort Payne Police Department is searching for a woman that went missing on Christmas Day.

Officers said Yvonne Wood Covington of Centre was visiting family in Fort Payne for the holiday when she went missing. According to officers, Covington was last seen on Saturday; the car she was driving was located by the National Park service near the Cherokee county side of the bridge of Highway 35.

🛑Missing person... We are currently looking for Yvonne Wood Covington. She is from Centre but was in Fort Payne for...

Posted by Fort Payne Police Department on Sunday, December 27, 2020

If anyone has seen any information on Covington’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Fort Payne Police Department at (256) 845-1414.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.