Search continues for a missing Centre woman

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Little River Falls parking lot will be closed temporarily on Wednesday.
The closure will allow for search and rescue teams to look for Yvonne Wood Covington.
Covington was last seen on December 26. Her car was found by the National Park Service in the parking lot of Little River Falls.
ORIGINAL: The Fort Payne Police Department is searching for a woman that went missing on Christmas Day.
Officers said Yvonne Wood Covington of Centre was visiting family in Fort Payne for the holiday when she went missing. According to officers, Covington was last seen on Saturday; the car she was driving was located by the National Park service near the Cherokee county side of the bridge of Highway 35.
If anyone has seen any information on Covington’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Fort Payne Police Department at (256) 845-1414.
