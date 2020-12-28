Nonprofit pays off mortgage of Officer Billy Clardy III’s home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been one year since Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III the third was shot and killed in the line of duty.
This month, a nonprofit organization based in New York is offering some financial relief for Clardy’s family.
Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III was shot and killed on December 6th, 2019. The news of his death spread across the country and generosity poured in.
An organization that takes care of families of heroes known as Tunnel 2 Towers just paid off the Clardy’s home this week.
“Within a few weeks we were in touch with his family and we were making monthly payments on the mortgage of the home. We have been paying off the mortgage little by little all throughout 2020. This month during our season of hope we’re paying off 36 mortgages in 36 days thanks to the generous donors that we have all across this country we were able to complete the payoffs and pay off the mortgage and it’s entirety,” said Caroline Magyarits.
Employees and volunteers at Tunnel 2 Towers say once they heard Clardy’s story, they decided to step in right away.
“He left behind his wife Ashley. Together they have five kids when we heard Officer Clardy story we were taken with what a hero he was this is somebody who is served with a Huntsville Police Department since 2005 and before that he served his country in the army. His father was also killed in the line of duty in 1978,” said Magyarits.
According to the organization, Clardy’s wife Ashlee released a statement saying “It means the world to me and my family to have the mortgage paid off on our home. I am truly speechless. Tunnel To Towers is doing great work not only for our family, but for other families that have also suffered the loss of a loved one. Not having to be burdened by a mortgage is a huge relief.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.