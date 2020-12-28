Nonprofit pays off mortgage of Officer Billy Clardy III’s home

“Within a few weeks we were in touch with his family and we were making monthly payments on the mortgage of the home. We have been paying off the mortgage little by little all throughout 2020. This month during our season of hope we’re paying off 36 mortgages in 36 days thanks to the generous donors that we have all across this country we were able to complete the payoffs and pay off the mortgage and it’s entirety,” said Caroline Magyarits.