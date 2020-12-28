Mainly cloudy for your Monday ahead of heavier rain to close out 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Monday! It is a warm and gloomy day and we will only get warmer!
Skies have been mostly cloudy for much of the morning we expect to see a more clouds through the remainder of the day. These could lead a few light sprinkles or showers as well, but most of that rain has passed.
Temperatures will continue to be seasonable, right around the low to mid 50s for much of the Valley. A cold front will finish it’s sweep through our backyard, but don’t expect it to bring a significant cool down, mainly just a wind shift.
Overnight we will see the mid to upper 30s, possibly cooler if clouds clear out. That will lead into a warm afternoon with temperatures into the mid to upper 50s with some passing clouds. Winds from the northeast will turn to the south through the evening bringing more warmth and moisture to end the week.
That brings us a chance at rain late Wednesday into New Year’s Eve. Showers and storms on Thursday will bring periods of heavy rain which will carry on overnight into Friday. Rain totals look to be between 1 to 2 inches as temperatures stay well above freezing.
Wind may be breezy at times and we will have to watch the threat of some stronger storms, but it is still early for that right now. Keep checking back for more as we get closer!
