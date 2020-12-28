Limestone County crash results in one death on Sunday

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County investigators are looking into a Sunday morning crash that left one woman dead.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers, the unidentified woman was driving about five miles south of Athens on Huntsville Brownsferry Road when she was hit head on by another vehicle traveling the other direction.
Troopers say Eric Carson King, 19 of Athens, crossed the center line in a Chevrolet Monte Carlo and struck the unidentified woman’s 2015 Dodge Dart.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital following the crash. This is where the woman was pronounced dead.
Nothing further is available as the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.