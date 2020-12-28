Lauderdale County first responders get COVID vaccine

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The COVID-19 vaccine is quickly being distributed all across Alabama.
Today, many first responders in northwest Alabama received the COVID-19 vaccine at the hands of health officials at the North Alabama Medical Center.
Among the first responders were sheriff’s deputies, police officers, EMS personnel and fire fighters, including Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.
Officials with NAMC said on a Facebook post about the vaccination, “Together, we will knock out this virus.”
