Lauderdale County EMA director explains importance of alternative communication options

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Repairs continue on the AT&T network following a Christmas Day explosion in Nashville that crippled internet connectivity for large areas of the Southeast.
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan discussed the important of having an alternative means of communication in the event of large-scale emergencies.
For example, two-way radios can be used to communicate when internet connectivity is scarce.
“That is unaffected by any type of internet outage simply because that is all a closed system that does not depend on internet,” said Grabryan.
Graybryan says now is the time to make your plan.
“If they have no phone service... they need to make alternate means to contact their family, their friends, and ultimately emergency services,” said Graybryan.
