Huntsville counselor offers advice for people experiencing depression

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The pandemic has claimed many lives this year, from the virus itself to the pressures it has created.
That means taking care of your mental health is more important than ever.
Choya Wise, owner of Aspire Counseling and Consulting Services, says hope is what a lot of people he sees are lacking right now.
He tells us the number of patients battling depression is off the charts, and depression can lead to someone taking their own life.
In 2018, 823 Alabamians committed suicide.
The majority of that group was between the ages of 35 and 39. Those are the latest numbers from the state health department.
Dr. Wise says if you’re feeling hopeless, the best thing you can do is talk to someone.
He added bottling feelings up can become very dangerous.
“I can’t tell you that things are just going to fix themselves over night. But we have to have some ray of hope, some ray of sunshine, setting a short term goal that’s just going to help you get through that day. There’s a stigma around counseling. When people come to see me in my sessions, it’s just a conversation, just like this, individuals are being empowered,” Wise said.
Wise says he empowers all of us to not only think of what we want to accomplish for 2021, but to not let the idea of failing stand in our way.
If you are feeling overwhelmed, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
Someone is available 24-7 for you to talk with for free.
