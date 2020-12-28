A few showers possible Monday ahead of heavier rain to close out 2020

Happy Monday! You may want to grab an umbrella, but you may not necessarily need it.
We’re a bit warmer out there this morning compared to the holiday weekend. Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 30s with a few passing clouds. That is an increase of 15 to 20 degrees in some spots over the last 24 hours! Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy for now and we expect to see a few more clouds roll in as the morning goes on and we could see a few light sprinkles or showers as well. Temperatures will be seasonable, right around the low to mid 50s. A cold front will sweep through but don’t expect it to bring a significant cool down.
Overnight we will see the mid to upper 30s, possibly cooler if clouds clear out. That will lead into a warm afternoon with temperatures into the mid to upper 50s with some passing clouds. Winds from the northeast will turn to the south through the evening bringing more warmth and moisture to end the week. That brings us a chance at rain late Wednesday into New Year’s Eve. Showers and storms on Thursday will bring periods of heavy rain which will carry on overnight into Friday. Rain totals look to be between 1 to 2 inches as temperatures stay well above freezing. Wind may be breezy at times and we will have to watch the threat of some stronger storms, but it is still early for that right now. Keep checking back for more as we get closer!
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.