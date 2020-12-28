A few showers possible Monday ahead of heavier rain to close out 2020

Overnight we will see the mid to upper 30s, possibly cooler if clouds clear out. That will lead into a warm afternoon with temperatures into the mid to upper 50s with some passing clouds. Winds from the northeast will turn to the south through the evening bringing more warmth and moisture to end the week. That brings us a chance at rain late Wednesday into New Year’s Eve. Showers and storms on Thursday will bring periods of heavy rain which will carry on overnight into Friday. Rain totals look to be between 1 to 2 inches as temperatures stay well above freezing. Wind may be breezy at times and we will have to watch the threat of some stronger storms, but it is still early for that right now. Keep checking back for more as we get closer!