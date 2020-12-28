Federal agents working Nashville bombing received training in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The federal agents who responded to the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, were trained right here in the Rocket City.
The FBI’s Terrorist Explosive Devices Analytical Center or TEDAC is located on Redstone Arsenal.
The entity analyzes explosive devices from around the world to gather intelligence that will help in the fight against terrorism.
On Christmas Day, 40 men and women from across the region left their homes and their families to assist in the Nashville Bombing response and investigation.
“A number of people deployed directly from Huntsville because of proximity,” said Retired Acting Director of TEDAC Scott Sweetow. “It was simply easier to get in their car and drive than fly on Christmas Day.”
When the team arrived, they were assigned with assessing the scene and how they were going to begin the investigation. The team is tasked to contain the area to avoid people from wandering into the active crime scene.
“You are sending in smaller teams of scouts, so you can get a look at what you think the likely focus of the investigation is going to be. It may be a crater if there is an explosion. There might be one obviously burned or damaged building. Then you are going to sit down with your experts and determine how are you going to process this scene.”
A downtown metro area made the response challenging for agents. “You kind of have these manmade cannons where you have buildings that are creating tunnels and you have a very large blast you are blowing evidence or possible evidence around a very very large area.”
The agents on scene all got received rigorous training in Huntsville. Redstone Arsenal is home to TEDAC, the FBI’s Hazardous Devices School, and the ATF’s National Center for Explosives Training and Research.
“Huntsville really is the epicenter in the entire United States for explosive expertise. You really have an incredible center of knowledge here in Huntsville, Alabama and they are able to deploy to unfortunate scenes like Nashville to really bring that world class expertise to bear.”
Some of the local agents are still in Nashville assisting in the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.