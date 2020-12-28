Car crash near Athens kills one woman

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A two vehicle crash on Dec. 27 has claimed the life of a Harvest woman.
Jennifer Spencer was fatally injured after her vehicle was hit head-on by another vehicle being driven by Eric King, 19 of Athens, on Huntsville Brownsferry Road near Lucas Ferry Road, just south of Athens.
King’s vehicle crossed the center line and collided with Spencer’s.
Both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment where Spencer later died.
Alcohol is considered to be a contributing factor to the crash.
Nothing further is available as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
