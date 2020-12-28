Authorities warn of new scam that targets concealed carry permit owners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning those who have a concealed carry permit of a new scam that says their permit needs to be renewed or changed.
The sheriff’s office says the scam comes in a text message and offers a link to provide the permit holder’s information.
Permitium, the company that provides the software that allows on-line renewals has distributed an email that states:
“The link is malicious and has NOT been generated by Permitium or your local agency Permit Director Software. NO TEXT MESSAGES FROM PERMITIUM CONTAIN LINKS.”
Permitium asks that if you’ve been targeted by these scammers to report the activity here.
