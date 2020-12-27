Clouds move in tonight, showers in the morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Clouds will roll in overnight and a southwest wind at 7-12 mph will keep temperatures around 40 degrees for overnight lows.
We expect a few morning showers but nothing all that heavy or widespread. A frontal boundary will move in tomorrow and the wind will switch to the west during the afternoon. Highs will remain in the lower to middle 50s.
Tuesday will be dry with highs in the middle to upper 50s. We are keeping an eye on the development of our next storm system. It will begin to impact the area late Wednesday with increasing clouds and wind a few showers will be possible Wednesday evening over western Alabama.
South winds at 10-20 mph will lift temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday. As the storm gets closer we expect to see widespread showers and thunderstorms Thursday into New Years Eve.
We are watching for the possibility of stronger thunderstorms and flash flooding for New Years Eve. The rain could continue into Friday morning. Keep checking back for updates on this developing storm system.
