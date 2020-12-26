Nashville officers praised as heroes for saving lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) -- The Metro Nashville Police Department released the names of the officers whose quick actions likely saved lives in the Christmas morning explosion.
MNPD identified the officers as:
- Officer Brenna Hosey, a 4-year veteran;
- Officer James Luellen, a 3-year veteran;
- Officer Michael Sipos, a 16-month veteran;
- Officer Amanda Topping, a 21-month veteran;
- Officer James Wells, also a 21-month veteran and
- Sergeant Timothy Miller, who has been with the department for 11 years.
The officers were the first on the scene and rushed to evacuate nearby residents from buildings before the RV exploded.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper called them “heroes.”
MNPD Chief John Drake praised their quick action amid an uncertain situation.
“They immediately began knocking on doors, not knowing if the bomb was going to go off immediately,” said Drake. “They didn’t care about themselves. They didn’t care about that, they cared about the citizens of Nashville.”
Authorities say recorded message coming from a loud speaker on the RV warned people to evacuate the area prior to the explosion.
The FBI is leading the investigation.
If you have any information that could help authorities, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit FBI.gov/Nashville.
