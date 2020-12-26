Missing couple in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a couple that went missing on Christmas.
An alert was issued by the Alabama Missing & Endangered Persons on December 25. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 79-year-old Clyde Cagle and 80-year-old Betty Cagle were last seen yesterday around 6:30 pm in Winston County.
Officials say they may be living with a condition that may impair their judgement. We’re told they may be traveling in a 2010 silver Chevrolet Impala, Alabama tag 64FM121.
If any anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Clyde and Betty Cagle, contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Office at 205-489-2115.
