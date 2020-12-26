Family of 3-year-old, Kaiden Garner, spends first Christmas without him

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A lot of families here in the Tennessee Valley spent Christmas celebrating. For some, the holidays are not joyful.
Kaiden Garner was 3-years-old when police say he was killed in August.
His mother Lesley said this holiday is a painful reminder that her son’s life was ended unexpectedly.
Every year the Garner family lights a candle for for their late grandmother.
This year they’re lighting a candle in honor of little Kaiden too.
“The holidays are not the same,” Lesley said.
Not the same because Kaiden was killed in August by blunt force trauma.
His father, Blake Townsend, was indicted for his murder and remains in jail with no bond.
Townsend’s girlfriend, Yalrick Pride, was also arrested and charged with child abuse but is out on bond.
Lesley said there’s a void in her heart this holiday.
“I will always feel that emptiness, can’t nobody feel that void. He was happiness,” Lesley said.
She said today is a painful reminder of a life lost too soon.
“It’s easy for everyone else to forget but when it’s your child, your grandchild, your nephew it’s not easy to forget. Everyone else may forget but we haven’t,” Lesley said.
His grandfather said one thing gets them through this trying season
“Faith is what keeps us going on. Minute by minute, hour by hour, day by day and week by week,” Leslie Garner said.
Townsend’s hearing for youthful offender status has been pushed back to February.
