Restaurants open this Christmas Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas day entails a lot of work for holiday preparations and traditions.
Cooking a meal may be the last thing you want to do and even though restaurants are looking different than usual this time of year, there are still some options open Christmas for takeout and dine-in.
For starters, City Café Diner on Drake Ave. is open all day.
If you’re craving some pancakes this Christmas, your local iHop will be open all day as well.
Craving sushi? Miyako Japanese Restaurant off the Parkway will also be open all day for you to pickup or dine-in.
If you want to wind down with a few drinks and some classic bar food, head downtown to Humphrey’s Bar and Grill and Furniture Factory.
Humphrey’s will open at 11 a.m. and Furniture Factory will open later at 6 p.m.
If you want more of a sophisticated meal this holiday, Ruth Chris Steak House is open for you to have a special Christmas celebration with some fine dining.
All of these places will be following CDC guidelines with limited capacity, proper social distancing, and masks required when not sitting down in order to make their customers feel safe while venturing out this Christmas to dine in.
