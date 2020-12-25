One of the coldest Christmas’ on record!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Merry Christmas! Grab a heavy coat because you will need it today!
Waking up to morning temps in the low 20s out there this morning, but wind chills are in the teens!
Some spots have seen the feels like temp dip into the single digits. Highs temperatures today will likely stay into the low to mid 30s, which could make it the coldest Christmas in Huntsville the 2000s! If we stay at 34-degrees or colder it will go down as one of the top 7 coldest Christmas Days on record!
A high of 33-degrees or colder will make it a top 5 coldest Christmas. The coldest Christmas day we have seen since 2000 was 35-degrees in 2002.After today we will warm a bit to start the weekend.
Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40s on Saturday with some calmer wind. As we move into Sunday we are back near 50-degrees. That will all be ahead of the next chance of rain that scoots in overnight Sunday into Monday.
From there the temperatures will dip slightly to start next week before another big weather maker rolls in to round out 2020. Good grief.
