Limestone County girl donates socks to the homeless this holiday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tis the season of giving back!
Blake Williams, Founder and CEO of Blake Williams Communications, tells WAFF Maggie Zirbel of Limesone County wanted to give back to those in need this holiday season.
Zirbel’s mother made a social media post asking family and friends to donate socks so they could present them to Maggie. Her family surprised her on Christmas Day with the sock donations.
After receiving a bountiful number of donated socks, Zirbel is heard in a video saying, “This is amazing.” WAFF is told the family plans to donate the socks to a local homeless shelter next week.
