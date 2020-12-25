COVID-19 in Alabama: 903 new confirmed cases on Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 278,657 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.
The state is tracking another 64,801 probable cases of COVID-19.
There were 903 new confirmed cases added Saturday. There have been 4,101 confirmed deaths statewide.
The state reports 32,115 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,465 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
There have been 193,149 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.
The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Saturday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
